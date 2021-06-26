Smart Home and Smart City Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart Home and Smart City industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart Home and Smart City market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart Home and Smart City market covered in Chapter 12:

Schneider Electric

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

GE

Robert Bosch GmbH

LG Electronics

Google

ADT

Comcast Corp.

Apple Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Siemens AG

Axis Communication AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

Sony

Hubbell Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Vivint

Control4 Corp.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart Home and Smart City market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Smart Kitchen

Security & Access Control

Lighting Control

Home Healthcare

HVAC Control

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Energy

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Building

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart Home and Smart City market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

House

Office

Hotel

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

Table of Content

1 Smart Home and Smart City Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart Home and Smart City

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart Home and Smart City industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Home and Smart City Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart Home and Smart City Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart Home and Smart City Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart Home and Smart City Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart Home and Smart City Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart Home and Smart City Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart Home and Smart City

3.3 Smart Home and Smart City Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart Home and Smart City

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart Home and Smart City

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart Home and Smart City

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart Home and Smart City Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Smart Home and Smart City Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Home and Smart City Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Kitchen

4.3.2 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Security & Access Control

4.3.3 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Lighting Control

4.3.4 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Home Healthcare

4.3.5 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of HVAC Control

4.3.6 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Governance & Smart Education

4.3.7 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Energy

4.3.8 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Infrastructure

4.3.9 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Mobility

4.3.10 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Building

4.3.11 Global Smart Home and Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Smart Home and Smart City Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart Home and Smart City Market, by Application

….. continued

