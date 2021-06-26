Building Energy Management Systems Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are hardware-software systems installed in buildings that monitor and control the energy needs of a building to ensure efficient and economical energy utilization. These systems monitor a buildings energy consumption by electrical and mechanical equipment such as heaters, ventilators, air conditioners, and lighting to increase energy efficiency, and reduce energy costs. At present, building systems are integrated for better synchronization and monitoring of data on energy usage and better optimization.

The Building Energy Management Systems market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Building Energy Management Systems industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Building Energy Management Systems market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Building Energy Management Systems market covered in Chapter 12:

CISCO Systems Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.,

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

ENGIE

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

General Electric

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Wattics Ltd

Ingersoll Rand Plc

C3 IoT, Inc.

Cylon Control Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Building Energy Management Systems market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Hardware

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Building Energy Management Systems market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Government (Defense & Government Utility Buildings)

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Building Energy Management Systems Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Building Energy Management Systems

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Building Energy Management Systems industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Building Energy Management Systems Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Building Energy Management Systems Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Building Energy Management Systems

3.3 Building Energy Management Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Building Energy Management Systems

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Building Energy Management Systems

3.4 Market Distributors of Building Energy Management Systems

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Building Energy Management Systems Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Building Energy Management Systems Market, by Type

4.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Building Energy Management Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Building Energy Management Systems Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Building Energy Management Systems Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.3 Global Building Energy Management Systems Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Building Energy Management Systems Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Building Energy Management Systems Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Building Energy Management Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Building Energy Management Systems Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Building Energy Management Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (Defense & Government Utility Buildings) (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Building Energy Management Systems Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

6 Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Building Energy Management Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Building Energy Management Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Building Energy Management Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Building Energy Management Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Building Energy Management Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Building Energy Management Systems Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Building Energy Management Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Building Energy Management Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Building Energy Management Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Building Energy Management Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

