Drone Service Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Drone Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Drone Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Drone Service market covered in Chapter 12:

SenseFly

DroneDeploy

Aerobo

Unmanned Experts

Prioria Robotics

Cyberhawk

Deveron UAS

Airware

Measure

Phoenix Drone Services

The Sky Guys

Terra Drone

Identified Technologies

Sky-Futures

Sharper Shape

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Drone Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Drone Platform Service

MRO

Training & Education

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Drone Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Aerial Photography and Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition and Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management and Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Table of Content

1 Drone Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Drone Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Drone Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Drone Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Drone Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Drone Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Drone Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Drone Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Drone Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Drone Service

3.3 Drone Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Drone Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Drone Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Drone Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Drone Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Drone Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Drone Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Drone Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Drone Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Drone Service Value and Growth Rate of Drone Platform Service

4.3.2 Global Drone Service Value and Growth Rate of MRO

4.3.3 Global Drone Service Value and Growth Rate of Training & Education

4.4 Global Drone Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Drone Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Drone Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerial Photography and Remote Sensing (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Data Acquisition and Analytics (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Mapping & Surveying (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate of 3D Modeling (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Disaster Risk Management and Mitigation (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Inspection & Environmental Monitoring (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Drone Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Drone Service Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

