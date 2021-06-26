Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market covered in Chapter 12:

IBM Corp.

AWS

Microsoft Corp.

Intel

Oracle Corp.

NEXT IT

JP Morgan

IP soft

INBENTA technologies

FUKOKU (Japan)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Salesforce

Google LLC

PALANTIR

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Banking

Investment and securities management

Insurance

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Table of Content

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector

3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector

3.4 Market Distributors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market, by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Investment and securities management (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Consumption and Growth Rate of Insurance (2015-2020)

6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

