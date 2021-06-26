Smart City Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart City industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart City market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart City market covered in Chapter 12:

Microsoft Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Ericsson

General Electric

AT&T, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart City market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Energy

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Healthcare

Smart Building

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart City market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Communications Industry

Transportation Industry

Express Industry

Government

Education

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Smart City Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Smart City

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Smart City industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart City Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Smart City Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Smart City Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Smart City Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Smart City Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Smart City Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Smart City

3.3 Smart City Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Smart City

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Smart City

3.4 Market Distributors of Smart City

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Smart City Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Smart City Market, by Type

4.1 Global Smart City Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart City Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart City Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Governance & Smart Education

4.3.2 Global Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Energy

4.3.3 Global Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Infrastructure

4.3.4 Global Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Mobility

4.3.5 Global Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Healthcare

4.3.6 Global Smart City Value and Growth Rate of Smart Building

4.4 Global Smart City Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Smart City Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart City Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart City Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Smart City Consumption and Growth Rate of Communications Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Smart City Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Smart City Consumption and Growth Rate of Express Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Smart City Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Smart City Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

6 Global Smart City Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Smart City Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Smart City Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart City Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Smart City Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Smart City Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Smart City Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Smart City Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Smart City Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Smart City Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Smart City Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Smart City Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Smart City Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

