Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification market covered in Chapter 12:
ASTM International
SGS SA
Bureau Veritas SA
UL LLC
NSF International
Sai Global Limited
National Technical Systems, Inc
Eurofins Scientific
TÜV Rheinland
ALS Limited
Applus+
TUV NORD AG
The British Standards Institution (BSI) Group
Element Materials Technology
Tuv Sud
Dekra Certification
Intertek Group PLC
CSA Group
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Testing
Inspection
Certification
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Smart Lighting System
Smart Wiring System
HVAC System
Electrical Component
E-Toys
Household Appliances
Security & Access Control
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Table of Content
1 Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification
3.3 Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification
3.4 Market Distributors of Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market, by Type
4.1 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Value and Growth Rate of Testing
4.3.2 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Value and Growth Rate of Inspection
4.3.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Value and Growth Rate of Certification
4.4 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart Lighting System (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart Wiring System (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of HVAC System (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Consumption and Growth Rate of Electrical Component (2015-2020)
….. continued
