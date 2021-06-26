Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Location-based services, also known as location-based services, mobile location services, location services, location-based services, are used to obtain location information for mobile terminal users through the mobile operator’s radio communication network or external location. A real-time location system (RTLS) is one of a number of technologies that detects the current geolocation of a target, which may be anything from a vehicle to an item in a manufacturing plant to a person.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market covered in Chapter 12:

Esri

IBM

TomTom

Foursquare

Spime

Quuppa

Zebra Technologies

Google

Navigine

Ericsson

NTT Docomo

Apple

Cisco

AiRISTA Flow

Microsoft

Teldio

KDDI

Qualcomm

Ubisense

Oracle

Stanley Black & Decker

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Indoor

Outdoor

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

3.3 Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.2 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.3 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

……continued

