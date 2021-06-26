Payroll Outsourcing Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Payroll outsourcing is the fastest-growing segment of the global human resource outsourcing (HRO) market. Organizations are rapidly adopting payroll services to achieve cost reduction. They either outsource a single process or the entire services to enhance the existing function. Managing payroll in-house involves high costs. Organizations that maintain an in-house team for tasks such as payroll, time and attendance, workforce administration, and benefits administration spend 20% more than organizations that outsource the same functions.

The Payroll Outsourcing market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6104948-covid-19-outbreak-global-payroll-outsourcing-industry-market

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Payroll Outsourcing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-worldwide-concentrator-o2-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-06-02

The Payroll Outsourcing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Payroll Outsourcing market covered in Chapter 12:

Ernst & Young

KPMG

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Deloitte

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Payroll Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hybrid

Fully outsourced

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Payroll Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Retail

Institutions (BFSI)

Banking/Insurance

Telecommunication

Government

Travel and Hospitality

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-cmp-pad-conditioners-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-poly-methyl-methacrylate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026-2021-06-03

Table of Contents

1 Payroll Outsourcing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Payroll Outsourcing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Payroll Outsourcing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Payroll Outsourcing Industry Development

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-cards-and-payments-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Payroll Outsourcing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Payroll Outsourcing

3.3 Payroll Outsourcing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Payroll Outsourcing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Payroll Outsourcing

3.4 Market Distributors of Payroll Outsourcing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Payroll Outsourcing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid

4.3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Fully outsourced

4.4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Payroll Outsourcing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Institutions (BFSI) (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking/Insurance (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Payroll Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Travel and Hospitality (2015-2020)

6 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Payroll Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Payroll Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Payroll Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Payroll Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Payroll Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Payroll Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105