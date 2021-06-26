Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market covered in Chapter 12:

DoorDash

Just Eat Holding

Swiggy

Takeaway.com

Munchery

Uber Eats

ELEME

Hellofood

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

Foodler

Zomato Media

Postmates

OrderUp

GrubHub

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mobile App

Website

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Order-focused Food Delivery Service

Logistics-focused Food Delivery Service

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services

3.3 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Value and Growth Rate of Mobile App

4.3.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Value and Growth Rate of Website

4.4 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Order-focused Food Delivery Service (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics-focused Food Delivery Service (2015-2020)

6 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

