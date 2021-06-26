Contract Logistics Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Contract Logistics is defined as the comprehensive process from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means that Contract Logistics is not simply the process of moving goods, but a far more comprehensive course of action that merges traditional logistics with supply chain management processes. Contract logistics companies handle activities such as designing and planning supply chains, designing facilities, warehousing, transporting and distributing goods, processing orders and collecting payments, managing inventory and even providing certain aspects of customer service.

The Contract Logistics market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Contract Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Contract Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Contract Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

Deutsche Post AG

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

Ryder System, Inc.

DB Schenker

GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Contract Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Insourcing

Outsourcing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Contract Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Contract Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Contract Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Contract Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contract Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Contract Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Contract Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Contract Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contract Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Contract Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Contract Logistics

3.3 Contract Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contract Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Contract Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Contract Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Contract Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Contract Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Contract Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contract Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Contract Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Contract Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Insourcing

4.3.2 Global Contract Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Outsourcing

4.4 Global Contract Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Contract Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Warehousing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Packaging Processes and Solutions (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Distribution (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Production Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Aftermarket Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Contract Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Contract Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Contract Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Contract Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Contract Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Contract Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Contract Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Contract Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Contract Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Contract Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Contract Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Contract Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Contract Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Contract Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

