Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

The process of signing a contract with a third party to perform business functions such as prototyping, product design supply chain management, and manufacturing is known as medical device manufacturing services outsourcing. The original equipment manufacturers production and development scale-up time is reduced owing to medical device manufacturing outsourcing. Outsourcing also aids medical device manufacturers to concentrate on their core competencies such as technical developments and clinical innovations.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing market covered in Chapter 12:

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC

CoorsTek Medical LLC

Integer Holdings Corporation

Sparton Corporation

Nortech Systems, Inc.

Memry Corporation

Plexus Corporation

Laserage Technology Corporation

Celestica, Inc.

Minnetronix, Inc.

Cadence, Inc.

ICON plc

MedPlast, Inc.

Providien, LLC

HCL Technologies Limited

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc.

Creganna Medical

Venta Medical, Inc.

Phillips-Medisize Corporation

Flextronics International

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

EMS

Raw Materials

Finished Goods

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Radiology

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing

3.3 Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing

3.4 Market Distributors of Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of EMS

4.3.2 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Raw Materials

4.3.3 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Value and Growth Rate of Finished Goods

4.4 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Radiology (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Orthopedic (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Neurology (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Cardiology (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

