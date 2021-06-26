Digital Freight Forwarding Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Freight Forwarding industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Freight Forwarding market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Freight Forwarding market covered in Chapter 12:

Cargofive

DHL

DSV

Fleet

DB Schenker

Panalpina

InstaFreight

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

FreightHub

Zencargo

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Freight Forwarding market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Roadway

Seaway

Airway

Railway

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Freight Forwarding market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Digital Freight Forwarding Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Digital Freight Forwarding

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Digital Freight Forwarding industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Freight Forwarding Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Digital Freight Forwarding Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Digital Freight Forwarding

3.3 Digital Freight Forwarding Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Digital Freight Forwarding

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Digital Freight Forwarding

3.4 Market Distributors of Digital Freight Forwarding

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Digital Freight Forwarding Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, by Type

4.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Value and Growth Rate of Roadway

4.3.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Value and Growth Rate of Seaway

4.3.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Value and Growth Rate of Airway

4.3.4 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Value and Growth Rate of Railway

4.4 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Digital Freight Forwarding Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Digital Freight Forwarding Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Digital Freight Forwarding Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Digital Freight Forwarding Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Digital Freight Forwarding Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Digital Freight Forwarding Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Digital Freight Forwarding Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Digital Freight Forwarding Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Freight Forwarding Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Digital Freight Forwarding Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Freight Forwarding Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Freight Forwarding Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Freight Forwarding Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Digital Freight Forwarding Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

