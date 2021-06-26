Virtual Cards Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Virtual Cards industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Virtual Cards market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Virtual Cards market covered in Chapter 12:

Qonto

Wex

CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations)

JP Morgan Chase

Wirecard

Billtrust

American Express

Abine

Skrill

Mastercard

Pay with Privacy

DiviPay

Mineraltree

Cryptopay

Emburse

Marqeta

Fraedom

Stripe

Token

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Virtual Cards market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single Use

Recharge

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Virtual Cards market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Consumer Use

Business Use

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Virtual Cards Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Virtual Cards

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Virtual Cards industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Virtual Cards Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Virtual Cards Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Virtual Cards Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Virtual Cards Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Virtual Cards Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Virtual Cards Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Virtual Cards

3.3 Virtual Cards Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Virtual Cards

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Virtual Cards

3.4 Market Distributors of Virtual Cards

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Virtual Cards Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Virtual Cards Market, by Type

4.1 Global Virtual Cards Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Virtual Cards Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Virtual Cards Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Virtual Cards Value and Growth Rate of Single Use

4.3.2 Global Virtual Cards Value and Growth Rate of Recharge

4.4 Global Virtual Cards Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Virtual Cards Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Virtual Cards Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Virtual Cards Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Virtual Cards Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Use (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Virtual Cards Consumption and Growth Rate of Business Use (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Virtual Cards Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Virtual Cards Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Virtual Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Virtual Cards Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Virtual Cards Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Virtual Cards Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Virtual Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Virtual Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Virtual Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Virtual Cards Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Virtual Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Virtual Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Virtual Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Virtual Cards Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Cards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Cards Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Cards Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Virtual Cards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

