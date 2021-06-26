Oilfield Services Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

The oilfield equipment and services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, or the upstream energy industry. It includes services such as locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, well construction, and production and completion services.

The Oilfield Services market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Oilfield Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Oilfield Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Oilfield Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Weatherford International

Schlumberger

Altus

Condor Energy

The Engineering and Development Group

Baker Hughes

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton

Superior Energy Services

Nabors Industries

Welltec

Pioneer Energy Services

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Nordic Gulf

GE Oil & Gas

Calfrac Well Services

Archer

Almansoori Petroleum Services

Key Energy Services

Gyrodata Incorporated

Technipfmc

Basic Energy Services

Trican Well Service

Scomi Energy Services BHD

Expro International

Oilserv

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Oilfield Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Coiled Tubing Services

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Pressure Pumping Services

Well Intervention

Wireline Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Oilfield Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Onshore

Offshore

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Oilfield Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Oilfield Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Oilfield Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Oilfield Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Oilfield Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oilfield Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Oilfield Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Oilfield Services

3.3 Oilfield Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oilfield Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Oilfield Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Oilfield Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Oilfield Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Oilfield Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Oilfield Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oilfield Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Coiled Tubing Services

4.3.2 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Well Completion Equipment & Services

4.3.3 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

4.3.4 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Drilling Waste Management Services

4.3.5 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Oil Country Tubular Goods

4.3.6 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Pressure Pumping Services

4.3.7 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Well Intervention

4.3.8 Global Oilfield Services Value and Growth Rate of Wireline Services

4.4 Global Oilfield Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Oilfield Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Oilfield Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oilfield Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Oilfield Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Onshore (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Oilfield Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Offshore (2015-2020)

6 Global Oilfield Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Oilfield Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Oilfield Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oilfield Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Oilfield Services Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Oilfield Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Oilfield Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Oilfield Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Oilfield Services Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Oilfield Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Oilfield Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Oilfield Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Oilfield Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

