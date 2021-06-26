Business Intelligence Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

The term Business Intelligence (BI) refers to technologies, applications and practices for the collection, integration, analysis, and presentation of business information. The purpose of Business Intelligence is to support better business decision making. Business intelligence (BI) comprises the strategies and technologies used by enterprises for the data analysis of business information. BI technologies provide historical, current and predictive views of business operations.

The Business Intelligence market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Business Intelligence industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Business Intelligence market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Business Intelligence market covered in Chapter 12:

Yellowfin Japan

Japan Oracle

BOARD

WingArc1st Inc.

Tableau Japan

Domo

Panorama Software

JustSystems Corporation

SAP Japan

Suntory System Technology Ltd.

Fujifilm Group

Qlik

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Business Intelligence market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Operations Management

Network Management and Optimization

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Sales and Marketing Management

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Workforce Management

Supply Chain Optimization

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Business Intelligence market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Organizations

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Business Intelligence Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Business Intelligence

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Business Intelligence industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Business Intelligence Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Intelligence Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Business Intelligence Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Business Intelligence

3.3 Business Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Business Intelligence

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Business Intelligence

3.4 Market Distributors of Business Intelligence

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Business Intelligence Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Business Intelligence Market, by Type

4.1 Global Business Intelligence Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business Intelligence Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Operations Management

4.3.2 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Network Management and Optimization

4.3.3 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Predictive Asset Maintenance

4.3.4 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Sales and Marketing Management

4.3.5 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Fraud Detection and Security Management

4.3.6 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Workforce Management

4.3.7 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Supply Chain Optimization

4.3.8 Global Business Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Business Intelligence Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Business Intelligence Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Business Intelligence Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Business Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Business Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Business Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium Organizations (2015-2020)

6 Global Business Intelligence Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Business Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Business Intelligence Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Business Intelligence Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Business Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Business Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Business Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Business Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Business Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Business Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Business Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Business Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Business Intelligence Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Business Intelligence Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Business Intelligence Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Business Intelligence Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Business Intelligence Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

