Business Intelligence Software June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

Business Intelligence Software is a type of application software designed to retrieve, analyze, transform and report data for business intelligence. The applications generally read data that have been previously stored, often, though not necessarily, in a data warehouse or data mart.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Business Intelligence Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Business Intelligence Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Business Intelligence Software market covered in Chapter 12:

Actuate

Pentaho

Thought Spot

Clear Analytics

Style Intelligence

SAS

Oracle BI

Panorama Software

Domo

SAP

Microsoft BI

Looker

Micro Strategy

IBM Congnos

Board

TIBCO

BIRT

Birst

Tableau

Yellowfin BI

Sisense

Good Data

Target BI

Qlik

Jaspersoft

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Business Intelligence Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On-Premise

On-Cloud

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Business Intelligence Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Telecomm

IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life sciences

Manufacturing

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

