Urban Air Mobility (UAM) June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market covered in Chapter 12:

EHang

Lilium

Kitty Hawk

Airbus

Volocopter

Honeywell

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Infrastructure

Platform

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Air Taxi

Personal Air Vehicle

Cargo Air Vehicle

Air Ambulance

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

3.3 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

3.4 Market Distributors of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Value and Growth Rate of Infrastructure

4.3.2 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Value and Growth Rate of Platform

4.4 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Air Taxi (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal Air Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Cargo Air Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Air Ambulance (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

