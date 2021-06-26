Textile recycling Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

In order to meet the raw materials needed for the textile industry and reduce environmental pollution, the textile industry is constantly using waste textile raw materials to regenerate and develop new raw material resources. Textile recycling includes the recovery of nylon fibers, cotton fibers, polyester (or pure polyester).

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Textile recycling industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Textile recycling market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Textile recycling market covered in Chapter 12:

ATRS Inc

Uniqlo

Onward Kashiyama

ICollect

Green City Recycling

Renewcell

JEPLAN

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Textile recycling market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Clothing

Shoes

Carpet

Other

Textile Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Textile recycling market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Home Textile

Commercial Textile

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Textile recycling Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Textile recycling

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Textile recycling industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Textile recycling Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Textile recycling Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Textile recycling Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Textile recycling Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Textile recycling Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Textile recycling Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Textile recycling

3.3 Textile recycling Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Textile recycling

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Textile recycling

3.4 Market Distributors of Textile recycling

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Textile recycling Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Textile recycling Market, by Type

4.1 Global Textile recycling Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Textile recycling Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Textile recycling Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Textile recycling Value and Growth Rate of Clothing

4.3.2 Global Textile recycling Value and Growth Rate of Shoes

4.3.3 Global Textile recycling Value and Growth Rate of Carpet

4.3.4 Global Textile recycling Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.3.5 Global Textile recycling Value and Growth Rate of Textile Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

4.4 Global Textile recycling Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Textile recycling Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Textile recycling Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Textile recycling Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Textile recycling Consumption and Growth Rate of Home Textile (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Textile recycling Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Textile (2015-2020)

6 Global Textile recycling Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Textile recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Textile recycling Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Textile recycling Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Textile recycling Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Textile recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Textile recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Textile recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Textile recycling Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Textile recycling Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Textile recycling Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Textile recycling Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Textile recycling Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Textile recycling Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

