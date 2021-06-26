Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market covered in Chapter 12:

BTS Biogas

Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd

Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd

IG Biogas

Zorg Biogas AG

Ludan Group

BioConstruct

Agraferm GmbH

Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd

BTA International GmbH

SEBIGAS

Toyo Engineering Corp.

Finn Biogas

HoSt

IES BIOGAS

Lundsby Biogas A / S

Xinyuan Environment Project

Hitachi Zosen Inova

Poyry

Xergi A/S

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

kIEFER TEK LTD

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

Naskeo

EnviTec Biogas AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wet Digestion

Dry Digestion

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial

Agricultural

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)

3.3 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)

3.4 Market Distributors of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Growth Rate of Wet Digestion

4.3.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Value and Growth Rate of Dry Digestion

4.4 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural (2015-2020)

6 Global Biogas Plants Engineering, Procurement and Construction Managem

….continued

