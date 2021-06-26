Third-Party Logistics Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Third-party logistics (abbreviated 3PL, or sometimes TPL) in logistics and supply chain management is a company’s use of third-party businesses to outsource elements of the company’s distribution and fulfillment services.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Third-Party Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Third-Party Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Third-Party Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

DB Schenker Logistics

MAERSK

Geodis

Panalpina

DSV

Agility

Ceva Logistics

CH Robinson

DHL

TNT Express

Yusen Logistics

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

Kerry Logistics

AmeriCold Logistics

FedEx Corporation

Nippon Express

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Third-Party Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Third-Party Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Third-Party Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Third-Party Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Third-Party Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Third-Party Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Third-Party Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Third-Party Logistics

3.3 Third-Party Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Third-Party Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Third-Party Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Third-Party Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Third-Party Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

