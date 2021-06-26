Freight and Logistics June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Freight and Logistics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Freight and Logistics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Freight and Logistics market covered in Chapter 12:

PT. Siba Surya

PT. Kamadjaja Logistics

Linc Group – PT. Cipta Mapan Logistic

CKB Logistics

PT. Cardig Logistics Indonesia

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd

PT. Dunia Express Transindo

PT. Samudera

PT. Bina SinarAmity (BSA Logistics)

PT. POS Indonesia

PT Indika Logistic & Support Services

PT. Puninar Jaya

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Ceva Holdings LLC

Pancaran Group

PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa

Sinotrans Ltd

PT Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Freight and Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Freight Transport

Warehousing

Freight Forwarding and Freight Management Services

Courier, Express, and Parcel

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Freight and Logistics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

Manufacturing (Including Automotive)

Distributive Trade

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Freight and Logistics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Freight and Logistics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Freight and Logistics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Freight and Logistics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Freight and Logistics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Freight and Logistics

3.3 Freight and Logistics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Freight and Logistics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Freight and Logistics

3.4 Market Distributors of Freight and Logistics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Freight and Logistics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Freight and Logistics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Freight and Logistics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Freight and Logistics Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Freight and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Freight Transport

4.3.2 Global Freight and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Warehousing

4.3.3 Global Freight and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Freight Forwarding and Freight Management Services

4.3.4 Global Freight and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Courier, Express, and Parcel

4.3.5 Global Freight and Logistics Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Freight and Logistics Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Freight and Logistics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (Including Automotive) (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Distributive Trade (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunications and Information Technology (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Freight and Logistics Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Freight and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Freight and Logistics Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Freight and Logistics Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Freight and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Freight and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Freight and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Freight and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Freight and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Freight and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Freight and Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

