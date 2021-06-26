Global Electronic Adhesives Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 10.25 Bn By 2025: Increasing Demand Of Miniaturization/Automation Of Electronic Devices Is Propelling The Market Growth

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Electronic adhesives Market, By Form (Liquid, Paste, Solid), By Type (Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive, UV Curing, and others), By Application (Printed Circuit Board and Semiconductor & IC) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global electronic adhesives market was valued at US$ 4.69 Bn in 2016, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Electronic adhesives are used for manufacturing and assembling electronic circuits and products. Electronic adhesives are mainly used in bonding surface-mount components, wire tracking, conformal coatings and for encapsulating printed circuit board which is the basic building block of electronic industry. Electronic adhesives market offer different type of properties, such as electrically conductive, thermally conductive, UV Curing, and others. Electrical conductive is the most common and widely used, followed by thermal conductive. The electronic adhesives market is projected to be the highest in Asia-Pacific owing to factors such as growing demand for electronic devices, rise in standard of living, increasing foreign investment and so on.

Factors such as increasing demand from the encapsulation and electronic industry, increasing R&D activities, circuit molding industries and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific region are driving the use of electronic adhesives in the PCB industry. Whereas, the increasing demand for miniaturization and automation of electronic devices, and IC packaging applications are the key factors fueling the demand growth of electronic adhesives in the semiconductor & IC industry.

Competitive Insights

The electronic adhesives market is relatively competitive and consolidated with large number of players. Dominant players in the electronic adhesives market are Alent Plc (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), The DOW Chemical Company (US.), H.B. Fuller (US.), and Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), among others. Key strategy used by the industry players is the expansion strategy, where in market players are enhancing their reach in emerging market. This strategy accounts for more than 40% share of all growth strategy adopted in the recent past. Market players is focusing on meeting the ever-increasing demand of the consumer and expansion is paving the way for it.

Key Trends

– Emerging economies such as Japan and Taiwan offers huge growth potential

– Impulsive Market Conditions & High Production Cost

