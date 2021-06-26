Global Wound Cleansers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,585.4 Mn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Wound Cleansers Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global wound cleansers market was valued at US$ 1,617.6 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,585.4 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Wound is created due to the normal disruption of the skin structure. Wound cleansers are essential part of wound care management and treatment. It is basically a gentle, non-irritating formulation used to clean the wound and remove the foreign particle, debris from it, to further promote healing process. Wound cleansers possess antimicrobial property, and act as skin protectant and moisturiser. For the purpose the study, the global wound cleansers market is segmented on the basis of products such as sprays, solutions, wipes, foam, and other wound cleansers. It is observed that, in the base year 2016, solutions was major revenue generating segment due to its easy availability, higher preference, better wound cleansing action without applying pressure and preferable use of saline solutions to rinse wounds.

This market is also classified on the basis of wound type such as acute and chronic wound; acute wound segment further categorized as laceration, puncture, abrasion, incision and avulsion. The chronic wound market is sub-segmented as infectious wounds, radiation poisoning wounds, traumatic wounds, surgical wounds, and ulcers wounds. It is observed that, at present acute wound held largest market share. Large number of target population, higher treatment awareness and rising incidence of acute wound are prime factors that are driving the growth of acute wound segment globally.

Currently, North America is dominating wound cleansers market due to higher treatment awareness, developed healthcare infrastructure, higher prevalence accidents and trauma, higher cost of wound cleansers and easy availability of wound cleansers. However, Latin America is expected to show the highest growth during forecast period due to increasing government initiatives in development of healthcare infrastructure, rising treatment awareness and developing economic conditions.

Market Competition Assessment:

The global wound cleansers market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as 3M Healthcare, Anacapa Technologies, Inc., Angelini Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Church & Dwight Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., DermaRite Industries LLC, Hollister Wound Care, Innovacyn, Inc., Integrated Healing Technologies, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care, Mundipharma International Ltd., NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nuvision Pharmaceuticals, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc., SteadMed Medical and other.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic wounds with their associated complications such as pressure ulcers, foot ulcers etc. and growing number of accidents and trauma injuries are prime factors driving the growth of wound cleansers market globally.

– However, some factors such as lack of basic healthcare facilities and low accessibility in some poor developed countries are negatively impacting the growth of wound cleansers market.

