Global High Content Screening Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,988.1 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global High Content Screening Market – Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global high content screening market was valued at US$ 1,199.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,988.1 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.82 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

High content screening is expanding its field of screening relatively difficult assays such as quantitative analysis of protein aggregation and granularity as well as relocation events of morphological changes. The utilization of multiplexing and sophisticated image analysis in HCS offers more information from the molecules under investigation than the traditional screening methods, hence reducing the rate of false positive hits lowering the need for additional screening to sort out lead molecules having unspecific effects. In 2016, instruments segment dominated the market due to key market drivers such as its rising application in phenotype screening and technological advancement in the automation techniques. Software segment will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, as it possess application in obtaining multi-parametric analysis of cellular events. In 2016, target identification and validation dominated the application segment due to factors such as increasing number of biosimilars and biological drug candidates in the market requiring primary and secondary screening to prove drug efficacy and safety. Toxicity studies segment will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, due to the factors such as increasing number of drug related adverse events and stringent regulatory norms by USFDA to emphasize more on drug toxicity screening in the clinical trials.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as presence of pharmaceutical giants focusing on novel drug discovery and enhanced government spending in the research and development facilities in healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as competitive market due to presence of existing and budding biopharmaceuticals and medical imaging manufacturers and supportive regulatory environment for high content screening products.

Key Market Movements:

– Increasing demand for intensive treatment regimen for chronic disease

– Rising application of HCS technology in genome editing studies

– Supportive regulatory environment for high content screening products

– Public-private partnership between pharma giants and government agencies to expand R&D activities related to drug discovery and development

