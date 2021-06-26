Global Cell Signaling Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 4.35 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Cell Signaling Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global cell signaling market was valued at US$ 2.48 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 4.35 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Cell signaling is a complex process of communication, which governs basic activities of cells and coordinates cell actions, it is a major field in modern medical practice and diagnosis. Factors such as growing applicability of cell signaling in biotechnology, advancements in cell-based research technology, growing biopharmaceutical industries and wide availability advance cell signaling products are driving the growth of cell signaling market globally. Cell signaling market is segmented on the basis of product type such as antibodies, reagents, cellular assay kits and other cellular signaling products. It is studied that currently, antibodies held largest market share due to its wide applicability in molecular biology, and its fundamental role in disease detection, structural analysis and mapping.

Cell signaling has wide application in medical and biotechnology however, for the purpose of the study cell signaling market is segmented on the basis of application such as drug discovery, ADME studies, predictive toxicology studies, cancer research, stem cells research and other application. Among the considered application, cancer research was major revenue generating segment due to its increasing applicability in cancer research. There are numerous cell signaling pathways exist such as AKT signaling pathway, AMPK signaling pathway, ErbB/HER signaling pathway, hedgehog signaling pathway, hippo signaling interactive pathway, JAK/STAT signaling pathway, notch signaling pathway and other cell signaling pathways.

Currently, PI3K/ AKT signaling pathway has highest demand in market because AKT has been implicated in diseases including cancer, diabetes and neuro-degeneration and thus widely accepted in industries for basic research and drug development. It is studied that, North America held a highest market share in global cell signaling market because presence of large number of research institutes, growing life science industries and higher investment in research and development activities. On the anther hand Asia Pacific will show highest growth rate during forecast period due to increasing R&D activities and growing partnership of key players with local manufacturer would drive cell signaling market growth.

Market Competition Assessment:

The cell signaling market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Abcam plc., BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioVision, Inc., BPS Bioscience, Inc., Cell Biolabs, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Cisbio Bioassays, Full Moon BioSystems, Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Rockland Immunochemicals, Sino Biological, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and other.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as increase in number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, technological advancement in cell-based research technology and increasing applicability of cell signaling in research and development are prime factors that driving the growth of cell signaling market globally.

– However, ethical issues related to embryonic cell signaling research and higher cost of cell signaling may negatively impacting the growth of cell signaling market.

