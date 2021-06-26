Global Depth Filtration Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 16.99 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Depth filtration Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global depth filtration market was valued at US$ 9.04 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 16.99 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Depth filtration Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 athttps://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/depth-filtration-market

Market Insights

Depth filtration technique is generally a porous filtration medium to filter high load of particles, where particle retain throughout the filtration medium, large quantity of particles can be separate with separation efficiency. The global depth filtration market is segmented on the basis of product type such as cartridge depth filters, capsule depth filters, sheets depth filter and other depth filters. It is observed that, due to the higher strength, efficiency and linear scalability cartridges depth filter are widely used in different industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries.

Depth filtration market is categorized on the basis of media such as activated carbon, cellulose, perlite and diatomaceous earth, currently, demand for diatomaceous earth containing media is highest in market due to its efficiency and applicability in number of manufacturing processes. The global depth filtration market is segmented on the basis of application such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, chemical and cosmetics industries. Some factors such as increase in use of depth filters in processing of small molecule, large molecule, culture media, and cell culture harvests, controlling bioburden, clarification, decolorization of oral products, LVPs, SVPs, and topical products are driving the growth of depth filters market in pharmaceutical industries.

It is studied that, in the base year 2016, North America was highest revenue generating segment followed by Europe and anticipated to show significant market growth during forecast period due to factors such as highest investment in research and development activities, presence of key manufactures in this region, developed economies, highest number of pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries and technological advances are primarily driving the depth filtration market growth in these region. It is estimated that Asia Pacific will show highest growth during forecast period due to increasing partnership of key manufacturers with local manufacturers and growing industrialization in emerging economies in Asia Pacific would assist the market growth.

Market Competition Assessment:

The depth filtration market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as 3M Company, Amazon Filters Ltd, Carl Stuart Group (Pure Processes), Eager Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Ertelalsop, Fileder Filter Systems Ltd, GE Water and Process Technologies, Graver Technologies, LLC, Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration Co.Ltd, Meissner Filtration Product Inc., Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Parker Hannifin Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Prosep Filter Systems Ltd., Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Voigt GmbH, Wolftechnik, Filter Systems GmbH & Co. Kg and others.

Key Market Movements:

– Factors such as increase in demand of depth filters in various industries due to its efficiency and applicability, availability of technological advanced depth filter, increase in number of industries, stringent regulatory agencies for purity of different products, wide availability of cost effective depth filter and ease of use are assisting growth of depth filtration market globally.

– However lower capacity for high-density harvest and certain amount of product may remain within the filter matrix after filtration may negatively impact the growth of global depth filtration market.

