Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 16.5 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Osteoporosis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global osteoporosis treatment market was valued at US$ 11,734.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 16,512.7 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025

Browse the full report Osteoporosis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/osteoporosis-treatment-market

Market Insights

Osteoporosis is a bone disease causing loss of bone density that occurs with age. It leads to million broken bones each year, and thus major reason of fractures, spinal problems, back pain, and loss of independence. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 200 million people suffer from this disease. Around 30% of all postmenopausal women suffer from osteoporosis in U.S. and Europe. It is observed that osteoporosis is one of the most neglected diseases despite the grave consequence it can cause to female health. Thus rising prevalence of osteoporosis is a serious public health concern. Programs to increase awareness of osteoporosis are conducted out by international and national bodies. Thus ageing population, rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, awareness programs are the key factors driving the osteoporosis treatment market.

The global osteoporosis treatment market is segmented by drug type into bisphosphonates, parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM) and rank ligand inhibitors. Bisphosphonates is extensively used for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, thus dominating the osteoporosis treatment market.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominated the global osteoporosis treatment market followed by the Europe. Around 75 million people are affected by osteoporosis in Europe, U.S. and Japan. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and aging population, and growing awareness about osteoporosis are the key factor driving the growth of osteoporosis treatment market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for osteoporosis treatment. In emerging economies such as China, India there is rising awareness about prevalence of osteoporosis and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure, improving diagnostic and treatment that would boost the demand of osteoporosis treatment market.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global osteoporosis treatment market are Allergan Plc., Amgen, Inc., Actavis Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Ltd, Merck & Co AG, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and others.

Key Market Movements:

– Ageing of populations worldwide is major reason for rise in the incidence of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis affects an estimated 75 million people in Europe, U.S. and Japan.

– Osteoporosis is a grave problem for all postmenopausal women health affecting almost 30% of postmenopausal women in U.S. and Europe.

– Worldwide, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds.

– Entry of generics especially in emerging economies creates a lucrative opportunity for osteoporosis treatment market. Tymlos is approved by the U.S. FDA to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture, that would further propel the demand for osteoporosis treatments.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the osteoporosis treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for osteoporosis treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the osteoporosis treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global osteoporosis treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the osteoporosis treatment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com