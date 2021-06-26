Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Filters And Shields Market To Reach US$ 4.32 Bn By 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Electromagnetic Compatibility Filters and Shields Market (By Component: Filters and Shields; By End-use Application: Consumer Electronics, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense and Aerospace, and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2017-2025”, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters & shields market was valued at US$ 2.56 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters and shields offer reliable and effective protection to electronic instruments and devices from undesired electromagnetic energy. Electromagnetic interference poses a major threat to numerous electronic instruments and devices used in various critical applications especially in the aerospace, defense and healthcare sectors. It has become of pivotal importance to safeguard such equipment from any electromagnetic interference in order to ensure accurate and reliable functioning of electronic devices. Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters & shields are one of the most effective techniques to prevent critical damage to electronic devices. Consequently, the adoption of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters & shields for preventing damage to the control systems has demonstrated a significant growth and is further expected to grow significantly during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, companies are trying to improve the designs of previously existing filters and shields in order to increase the immunity of electronic instruments from electromagnetic interference. The use of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters and shields has enabled the consumer electronics manufacturers to offer better electronic products with long life and better reliability. With growing adoption of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters and shields in consumer electronics, the market is expected to witness higher growth in the following years.

Competitive Insights:

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters & shields market is quite fragmented and characterized by a number of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters & shields manufacturers and vendors. These companies face cut throat competition and need to stay abreast with ongoing market activities in order to maintain their market position. Strategic alliances with various end-use industries for supplies has been one of the major strategies adopted by market leaders to remain dominant in the market. Major players in the market included Schaffner Holding AG, ETS-Lindgren, EPCOS AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Schurter Holding AG, Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & CO. KG, Laird Plc., AR Inc., Teseq AG, and Leader Tech, Inc.

Key Trends:

– Consistently growing electronics and semiconductors industry leading to continued demand for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters & shields

– Extensive use of electromagnetic compatibility filters & shields to prevent damage to consumer electronic devices from electromagnetic interference

– Improvement in designs of existing electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters and shields to boost their capabilities of preventing electromagnetic interference

