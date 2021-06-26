Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software market covered in Chapter 12:

Coverity

AttackFlow

Checkmarx

Qualys

Code Dx

Peach Fuzzer

CodeSonar

bugScout

WhiteHat

IBM Security AppScan Standard

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud Based

Web Based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software

3.3 Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software

3.4 Market Distributors of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Value and Growth Rate of Cloud Based

4.3.2 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Value and Growth Rate of Web Based

4.4 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Consumption and Growth Rate of SMEs (2015-2020)

6 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

