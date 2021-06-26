According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Decal Paper Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global decal paper market is expected to reach over US$ 3,965.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

On the basis of product type, the global decal paper market is segmented into laser decal paper, inkjet decal paper, candle decal paper, tattoo decal paper and others (soap, wood, etc.). In 2016, laser decal paper is observed to be the most dominant segment accounting for more than 40% in global decal paper market and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years. Other decal papers such as soap, wood, etc. is projected to grow at the higher CAGR over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this study, the global decal paper market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for decal paper followed by North America and Europe. The overall growth of the Asia Pacific market will be above the global average during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant demand for decal papers in upcoming years.

Global decal paper market is highly fragmented. Major players includes Tullis Russell Coaters Ltd., Bel Inc., Image Transfers Inc., Hemmi Papilio Supplies LLC., Stechcol Ceramic Crafts Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Chengdu Jitian Decal Print Co., Ltd., Lazertran Ltd., Glitters (India) Ltd., One Step Papers, LLC., etc. Existing players are facing intense competition from the small/ regional players as the market is highly price sensitive. The manufactures are investing in research and development to develop high quality, differentiated and cost effective products to increase their market penetration especially in key consuming economies.

Key Trends:

– Use of decals have dramatically expanded over past few years in various applications

– Availability of products on various distribution channels boosting the demand of decal papers

– Storing of decal paper is the major issue faced by the end users

– High technology in the use of decal paper industry

