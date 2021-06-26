According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Silver Paste Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global silver paste market is expected to reach over US$ 4,839.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full Global Silver Paste Market by Application Food & Beverages, Automotive, Electronics and others; by geography North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa – Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/silver-paste-market

Market Insights

On the basis of application, the silver paste market is categorized into Automotive, Electronics and others. In 2016, electronics segment accounted for the largest share of global silver paste market. It accounted for more than 35% revenue share in the global silver paste market. Silver paste is widely used in solar cells, electrical and electronic components, and automobiles. Rising demand for electronics products and automobiles across the globe is expected to boost the demand for silver paste in upcoming years.

For the purpose of this study, the global silver paste market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for silver paste followed by Europe and North America. The overall growth of the Asia Pacific market will be above the global average during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant growth in automobile and electronics industries.

Global silver paste market is highly consolidated. Major players includes 3M, AG PRO TECHNOLOGY CORP., Cermet Materials Inc., CHIMET, DuPont, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Heraeus Holding, Johnson Matthey, Metalor, Targray Technology International Inc. etc. Existing players are facing intense competition from the small/ regional players as the market is highly price sensitive. The manufactures are investing in research and development to develop high quality, differentiated and cost effective products to increase their market penetration especially in key consuming economies.

Key Trends:

– High demand from end-use industries

– Price fluctuation is projected to hamper the growth global silver pastes market

– Asia Pacific is likely to drive the silver paste market

– The development of the solar industry will boost the demand for silver paste

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the silver paste market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for silver paste?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the silver paste market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global silver paste market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the silver paste market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com