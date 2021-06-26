Cement And Leather Are The Major Industries Driving The Calcium Formate Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Calcium Formate Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global calcium formate market was valued at US$ 349.09 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 557.88 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full Calcium Formate Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/calcium-formate-market

Market Insights

Calcium formate refers to a calcium salt popularly used in concrete, leather tanning and formic acid production. It is non-hygroscopic and is less toxic in nature. It helps to recovers water stability, pliability and homogeneity. Calcium formate is extensively used as a masking agent for the chrome burning process in the leather industry. Additionally, calcium formate is used as an accelerator for strengthening and setting of concrete. Calcium formate market is majorly driven by cement and all kinds of concrete industry, due to its unique property to increase the cement hardening speed. The global market for calcium foramte is expected to witness the significant growth throughout the forecast period with its increasing demand from end-use industries.

Asia Pacific is the largest as well as fastest growing market for calcium formate in forecast period, due to the presence of huge leather and construction industry. Subsequently, the demand for calcium formate here is projected to remain strong throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also the largest producer of calcium formate, thereby supporting the market growth. The European Union had banned antibiotic growth promoters in 2006, triggering the demand for calcium formate. As a result, consumption of calcium formate in silage salvation and animal feeds has risen significantly in Europe. Large markets of leather and tanning is from Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, India, and Europe (Italy, Spain, and France).

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd., Feicheng Acid Chemical Co., Ltd., GEO Specialty Chemicals, Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Hengxin Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Perstorp Holding AB, PuYang YongAn Chemical Co., Ltd. (YACC), Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Xinruida Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co., Ltd. and Zouping Fenlian Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the calcium formate market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for calcium formate?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the calcium formate market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global calcium formate market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the calcium formate market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com