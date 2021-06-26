Global Multiple Drug Resistance Bacterial Infection Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 44,060.77 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Multiple Drug Resistance Bacterial Infection Treatment Market – Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global multiple drug resistance bacterial infection treatment market was valued at US$ 26,169.09 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 44,060.77 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.01 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

World Health Organization in 2016 had started a joint initiative between Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiatives (DNDi) to develop new antibiotic treatment for antimicrobial resistance ensuring its optimal use. In 2016, critical segment held the largest revenue share for the vector segment due to factors such as rising prevalence of Enterobacteriaceae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa Carbapenem resistance cases, rising public awareness leading to early disease diagnosis and treatment, and regulatory agencies such as WHO, CDC taking initiatives to promote public health and welfare. High segment will be the fastest growing segment for the vectors market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025 majorly due to factors such as increasing number of patients suffering with Helicobacter pylori (clarithromycin-resistant), and Staphylococcus aureus, (vancomycin-resistant) infection and public-private partnership in the diagnosis and antibiotics development to treat antimicrobial drug resistance. In 2016, Beta Lactam held the largest market in the drug class segment due to factors such as rising prevalence of multiple drug resistance cases and development of drugs such as Ceftazidime-avibactam and Doripenem which exhibit broad spectrum activity to counteract drug resistance by bacteria. Oxazolidinone and Glycolipopeptides will be the fastest growing market in the drug class segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025 majorly due to factors such as large development gap in the antibiotic development and emergence of effective antibiotics such as Linezolid and Dalbavancin exhibiting improved pharmacodynamic activity and technological advancement in the rapid diagnostics testing kits.

Key Market Movements:

– Rising prevalence of patients suffering with multiple drug resistance

– Increasing public-private institutes partnership resulting into development of effective antibiotics to counter act MDR by microbes

– Technological advancement in the rapid diagnostic kits providing better interpretation

– Affordable reimbursement scenario

