Convenience Stores Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

A convenience store is a physical store located near a residential area or a virtual store that offers online shopping. It refers to a small retail store or an online shopping option that uses instant goods or service-based operations to meet convenience needs.

The Convenience Stores market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Convenience Stores industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Convenience Stores market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Convenience Stores market covered in Chapter 12:

Casey’s General Stores

Spar

Quickshop

Love’s

Tesco Express

Yellow

Carrefour SA

Indomaret

Circle K

uSmile

Oxxo

Adnoc Oasis

Americanas Express

Zoom

Magnit

Pyaterochka

Alfa

Lewiatan

Alonit

Sainsbury`s Local

Lawson

GS25

Pick n Pay Express

FamilyMart

7-Eleven

OK Grocer

Lulu Express

Ampm

The Co-op Group (Food)

Dixy

Meiyijia

Easy Joy

Speedway

FreshStop

Shell

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Convenience Stores market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Kiosks

Mini Convenience Store

Limited Selection Convenience Store

Traditional Convenience Store

Expanded Convenience Store

Hyper Convenience Store

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Convenience Stores market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Grocery Items

Food & Beverages

Tobacco

Snacks and Refreshments

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Convenience Stores Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Convenience Stores

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Convenience Stores industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Convenience Stores Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Convenience Stores Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Convenience Stores Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Convenience Stores Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Convenience Stores Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Convenience Stores Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Convenience Stores

3.3 Convenience Stores Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Convenience Stores

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Convenience Stores

3.4 Market Distributors of Convenience Stores

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Convenience Stores Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Convenience Stores Market, by Type

4.1 Global Convenience Stores Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Convenience Stores Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Convenience Stores Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Convenience Stores Value and Growth Rate of Kiosks

4.3.2 Global Convenience Stores Value and Growth Rate of Mini Convenience Store

4.3.3 Global Convenience Stores Value and Growth Rate of Limited Selection Convenience Store

4.3.4 Global Convenience Stores Value and Growth Rate of Traditional Convenience Store

4.3.5 Global Convenience Stores Value and Growth Rate of Expanded Convenience Store

4.3.6 Global Convenience Stores Value and Growth Rate of Hyper Convenience Store

4.4 Global Convenience Stores Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Convenience Stores Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Convenience Stores Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Convenience Stores Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Convenience Stores Consumption and Growth Rate of Grocery Items (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Convenience Stores Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Convenience Stores Consumption and Growth Rate of Tobacco (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Convenience Stores Consumption and Growth Rate of Snacks and Refreshments (2015-2020)

6 Global Convenience Stores Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Convenience Stores Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Convenience Stores Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Convenience Stores Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Convenience Stores Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Convenience Stores Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Convenience Stores Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Convenience Stores Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Convenience Stores Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Convenience Stores Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Convenience Stores Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

….continued

