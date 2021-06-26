Global Sheet Face Masks Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 27.44 Bn By 2025: Rising Concerns Towards Personal Appearance Is Driving The Market Growth

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Sheet Face Masks Market, By Fabric Type (Non-woven fiber, Cottons, Hydrogel, Bio cellulose and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global sheet face masks market was valued at US$ 13.14 Bn in 2016, and is expected to Reach US$ 27.44 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The global sheet face masks market is witnessing significant growth owing to increasing attention towards personal appearance and lifestyle changes by the consumers. Moreover, sheet face masks are fast, convenient and easy to use which is another major factor driving the market growth.

Currently the global market is being challenged by the reduced availability of the products on various distribution channels. However, owing to time pressured lifestyles, concerns about pollution, product efficacy and safety and the desire for ingredients that keep the skin looking young and healthy. Provides manufacturers with new opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, the sheet face masks care industry was previously driven by the women segment only. More than 70% share of the pie was accounted by the women segment. But in recent years this trend is changing and men segment is becoming one of the fastest growing segments. This is due to increasing numbers of men globally having incorporated grooming into their routine. Moreover, men are also seeking new ways to maintain a youthful appearance is also fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, new innovative product launches targeted at specific skin problems in men offer huge untapped market potential.

Competitive Insights

The key players present in this market are Sephora Inc., Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l., Estee Lauder, Kracie Holdings, and Starskin among others. To maintain their dominance in this market companies are adopting various strategies. Multinationals are launching innovative products infused with natural elements to lure in new consumers. Furthermore, consistent technological innovation along with increasing geographical presence are some of the other strategies adopted by the market players.

Key Trends

– Emerging economies offers huge growth potential

– Launch of innovative products

– Increasing inclination towards personal appearance

