Traffic Managements June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

Traffic management is a key branch within logistics. It concerns the planning, control and purchasing of transport services needed to physically move vehicles (for example aircraft, road vehicles, rolling stock and watercraft) and freight.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Traffic Managements industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Traffic Managements market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Traffic Managements market covered in Chapter 12:

Peek Traffic

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cubic Corporation

GE Transportation

IBM Corporation

Indra Sistemas S.A.

LG CNS Co. Ltd.

Q-Free ASA

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Swarco AG

Metro Infrasys Private Limited

Thales Group

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Accenture PLC

TomTom

Siemens AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Traffic Managements market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Above-Ground Pedestrian and Vehicle Detection (AGPVD)

Loop Detection

CCTV and ANPR Capabilities

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Traffic Managements market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Freight and Cargo Logistics

Air Traffic Management

Rail Traffic Management

Road Traffic Management

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Traffic Managements Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Traffic Managements

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Traffic Managements industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Traffic Managements Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Traffic Managements Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Traffic Managements Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Traffic Managements Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Traffic Managements Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Traffic Managements Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Traffic Managements

3.3 Traffic Managements Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Traffic Managements

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Traffic Managements

3.4 Market Distributors of Traffic Managements

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Traffic Managements Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Traffic Managements Market, by Type

4.1 Global Traffic Managements Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Traffic Managements Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Traffic Managements Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Traffic Managements Value and Growth Rate of Above-Ground Pedestrian and Vehicle Detection (AGPVD)

4.3.2 Global Traffic Managements Value and Growth Rate of Loop Detection

4.3.3 Global Traffic Managements Value and Growth Rate of CCTV and ANPR Capabilities

4.4 Global Traffic Managements Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Traffic Managements Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Traffic Managements Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Traffic Managements Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Traffic Managements Consumption and Growth Rate of Freight and Cargo Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Traffic Managements Consumption and Growth Rate of Air Traffic Management (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Traffic Managements Consumption and Growth Rate of Rail Traffic Management (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Traffic Managements Consumption and Growth Rate of Road Traffic Management (2015-2020)

6 Global Traffic Managements Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Traffic Managements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Traffic Managements Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Traffic Managements Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Traffic Managements Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Traffic Managements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Traffic Managements Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Traffic Managements Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Traffic Managements Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Traffic Managements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Traffic Managements Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Traffic Managements Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Traffic Managements Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Traffic Managements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Traffic Managements Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Traffic Managements Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Traffic Managements Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Traffic Managements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Traffic Managements Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Traffic Managements Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Traffic Managements Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Traffic Managements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Traffic Managements Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Traffic Managements Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Traffic Managements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

