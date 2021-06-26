Energy and Utility Analytics Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report forecast for 2020

Energy and utility analytics provides utilities, energy and natural gas resources organizations insights about the performance patterns and usages, which will enhance the organizations decision making capabilities. It also helps companies to optimize on the operational cost while gaining competitive over others.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Energy and Utility Analytics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Energy and Utility Analytics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Energy and Utility Analytics market covered in Chapter 12:

Schneider Electric Company

Capgemini

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infosys

Wipro

TIBCO Software Inc.

ABB

IBM Corporation

SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

CA Technologies

Ericsson

Teradata Corporation

BuildingIQ

Eaton Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Energy and Utility Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Energy and Utility Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Natural Gas

Electric

Water & Wastewater

Telecom

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Energy and Utility Analytics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Energy and Utility Analytics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Energy and Utility Analytics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Energy and Utility Analytics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Energy and Utility Analytics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Energy and Utility Analytics

3.3 Energy and Utility Analytics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Energy and Utility Analytics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Energy and Utility Analytics

3.4 Market Distributors of Energy and Utility Analytics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Energy and Utility Analytics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

