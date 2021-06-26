Global Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,588.7 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Antinuclear Antibody Tests Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global antinuclear antibody tests market was valued at US$ 649 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,588.7 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025

Browse the full report Antinuclear Antibody Tests Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/anti-nuclear-antibody-testing-ana-market

Market Insights

An antinuclear antibody tests (ANA) are used to evaluate quantity and pattern of antibodies in the blood. It is used to evaluate autoimmune disorders that might affect tissues and organ throughout systemic body. It is commonly used to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren syndrome, scleroderma and polymyositis. Usually any foreign body such as virus or bacteria if enters the body, would be destroyed by the immune system. In autoimmune disorder, body produces ANA as group of antibodies, as the immune system is not able to differentiate between “self” and “nonself.” It targets the nucleus of the cell and destroys the tissue and the organ. Rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, advancement in lab automation and use of novel biomarker are the key factors driving the growth of antinuclear antibody tests market

The global antinuclear antibody tests market is segmented by product type into reagent & assays kits, systems and software & services. Reagents and assay kits occupy the largest share of global antinuclear antibody tests market. The global antinuclear antibody tests market is segmented by technique type into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay and multiplex assay. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) dominates the global antinuclear antibody tests market. By disease, global antinuclear antibody tests market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s syndrome, scleroderma and other diseases. Rheumatoid arthritis currently occupies the largest market share of global antibody tests market due to rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominated the global antinuclear antibody tests market followed by the Europe. Factors contributing to the growth of North America market includes increase in prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), growing introduction and availability of novel diagnostic tools and supportive reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for antinuclear antibody tests.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global antinuclear antibody test market are Alere, Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., Trinity Biotech plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immuno Concepts, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Antibodies, Inc., Inova Diagnostics, Zeus Scientific, Inc. and others.

Key Market Movements:

– Rising awareness about autoimmune disorders and availability of novel diagnostic tools and kits also contribute to the growth of antinuclear antibody tests market

– Prevalence of diagnosed autoimmune conditions is highest in EU-5 with 9%, followed by China and U.S. with 8% and 7% respectively. Autoimmune diseases is one of leading cause of mortality in developed countries. Thus rising prevalence of autoimmune disorder is the pivotal factor driving the growth of antinuclear antibody tests market

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the antinuclear antibody testing market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for antinuclear antibody testing?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the antinuclear antibody testing market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global antinuclear antibody testing market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the antinuclear antibody testing market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com