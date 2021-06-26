Global Tuberculosis Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,306.6 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Tuberculosis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global tuberculosis treatment market was valued at US$ 838.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,306.6 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.9 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

About one third of the worlds’s population is suffering with latent tuberculosis, people infected with mycobacterium infection have a 10% risk to fall ill with tuberculosis, however people with compromised immunity such as HIV, diabetes and tobacco addiction are at a higher risk to get tuberculosis. The drugs utilized to fight tuberculosis is categorized as first line treatment and second line treatment on the basis of the severity of illness. In base year 2016, first line treatment are leading the drug class segment due to factors such as rising prevalence of tuberculosis and early disease diagnosis resulting into large patients enrolled on first line treatment. Second line treatment is anticipated to register faster growth in the drug class segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, chiefly due to factors such as rising prevalence of MDR-TB, rising incidence of hospital acquired infection and patient’s negligence to continue first line treatment regimen. In 2016 Asia Pacific region dominated the tuberculosis treatment market due to factors such as large patient pool suffering with tuberculosis, government and non-government initiatives to eradicate tuberculosis e.g. DOTS and high disposable income in these regions. North America will register faster growth throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, chiefly due to factors such as rising public awareness regarding tuberculosis, advanced healthcare infrastructure and supportive reimbursement policies.

The tuberculosis treatment market is technologically driven and includes major players such as Pfizer Inc., Labatec Pharma SA, Eli Lilly & Co., Patheon Inc. Otsuka Novel Products GmbH, Sanofi S.A. etc. are few market leaders in tuberculosis treatment market and compete to augment their foothold in the market.

Key Market Movements:

– Higher prevalence of tuberculosis and MDR-TB

– Promising pipeline for the treatment of tuberculosis

– Increasing government and non-government initiatives i.e. DOTS to eradicate tuberculosis

– Affordable reimbursement scenario

