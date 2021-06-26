Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market To Reach Worth USD 2.9 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Short Bowel Syndrome Market – (Drug Type – GLP-2, Glutamine, Growth Hormone and Other Drugs): Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 315.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,901.0 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Short bowel syndrome is a group of complex diseases that occurs due to malfunction of a portion of small and/or large intestine. The individuals with short bowel syndrome exhibit poor absorption of nutrients such as water, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and other vital elements which leads to malnutrition, weight loss. However, in some cases, short bowel syndrome can lead to severe, disabling and life-threatening complications. There is no particular cure to this disorder however surgical removal (resection) of half or more of the small intestine is effective. Short bowel syndrome can lead to Crohn’s disease, injury or trauma to the small intestine. Such complications are making a significant contribution to the growth of the short bowel syndrome market. On the basis of drug the market is segmented into GLP-2, glutamine, growth hormone and others. GLP-2 currently holds the largest market in terms of drug in the short bowel syndrome market as it is marketed in U.S. and Europe under the brand name Gattex and Revestive in Europe and other international market. The drugs currently holds the orphan drug status, and the exclusivity of the drugs in the treatment of the short bowel syndrome would further draw huge revenue during the forecast period.

North America held the largest market in the short bowel syndrome market with U.S. being the highest grossing country. The major factor driving the U.S. short bowel syndrome market is the rising prescription of Gattex, which is the only approve drug in the U.S. Moreover, the increasing demand for growth hormones and glutamine are further driving the short bowel market in the U.S. Europe held the second largest market as in the U.S., approximately 6,000-7,000 SBS patients are dependent on parenteral support with a similar prevalence in Europe. Revestive is the highest grossing drug in the Europe which is marketed by Shire, plc. Moreover, efficient reimbursement scenario in North America and Europe would further drive the market for short bowel syndrome during the forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

The short bowel syndrome market comprises large number of pharmaceutical giants operating in the market. Shire holds the largest market share in the short bowel syndrome market. The companies include Merck KGaA, and Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, Nutrinia Ltd, GlyPharma Therapeutics, OxThera, Ardelyx, Inc, and others.

Key Market Movements:

– Growing prescriptions of Gattex and Revestive in U.S. and Europe respectively is boosting the growth of the short bowel syndrome market.

– Moreover, the increasing demand for growth hormones and glutamine are further driving the short bowel market in the U.S. and Europe.

