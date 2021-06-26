Desiccant Wheel Market To Expand With A CAGR Of 5.3 % From 2017 To 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Desiccant Wheel Market (By Desiccant Type (Silica Gel, Molecular Sieve, Activated Alumina, Others) By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics, Warehousing and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2017-2025”, desiccant wheel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Rising carbon percent and increased atmospheric temperature have resulted in the rise in overall humidity content of the atmosphere in the past few years. Industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and beverages require highly controlled atmospheric conditions in their production area. Products which are hygroscopic in nature can easily absorb the moisture from the atmosphere. Various methods of dehumidification are used by these industries to avoid moisture contents in a close vicinity. Use of desiccant wheels is one of the most effective and economical methods used to control humidity level for aforementioned industries.

In recent times, industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics and others have been experiencing promising growth over the years. All the above-mentioned industries are subject to rigorous regulations laid by the government authorities. In order to achieve the permissible humidity level, these industries extensively use desiccant wheels for moisture control. Desiccant wheels offer numerous benefits over other dehumidification methods including thermal wheels and compressor driven dehumidifiers. In addition, desiccant wheel offers a provision of reuse after the removal of moisture from the desiccant. This reduces the overall operating cost, making this method economical for various industries. Consequently, desiccant wheel market is expected to grow at a consistent rate along with the industries in the following years.

The desiccant wheel market is segmented on the basis of desiccant type, application, and geography. The desiccant wheel is classified into the silica gel, molecular sieve, and activated alumina according to the desiccant type. As of 2016, silica gel desiccant wheel segment dominates the market contributing more than 60% of the total market share of the total desiccant wheel market. Depending on application, the desiccant wheel market is further classified as pharmaceutical, food industries, chemical, electronics, and warehousing, among others. As of 2016, demand for a desiccant wheel for a pharmaceutical industry dominated the overall market for the desiccant wheel market.

Competitive Insights:

Desiccant wheel market is quite fragmented and characterized by a number of desiccant wheel manufacturers. These companies face cut throat competition and need to stay abreast with ongoing market activities in order to maintain their market position. Strategic alliances with end-use industries for supplies is one of the major strategies adopted by market leaders to remain dominant in the market. Major players in the market include Desiccant Technologies Group, Innovative Air Technologies, Polygon AB, NovelAire Technologies, Munters, Rotor Source, Inc., Desiccant Rotors International Pvt. Ltd., Trane Inc., Proflute AB, Seibu Giken DST AB, Airxchange Inc., and Fläkt Woods Group.

Key Trends:

– Increasing demand for efficient and economical dehumidification method

– Growing industry verticals including pharmaceuticals and food industry are driving the demand for desiccant wheel

– Stringent government regulations towards humidity control in various manufacturing and processing industries

