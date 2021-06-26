Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market To Expand With A Cagr Of 6.8% From 2017 To 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market (Equipment Type – Wet Stations, Scrubbers and Single Wafer Processing Equipment; Operation Type – Rotary Wafer Etching System and Manual Wet Batch System) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is set to expand with a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Integrated circuits (IC) manufacturing involves numerous precise processing phases depending upon the device type. Majority of these steps are accomplished as single process on the entire wafer prior to dicing into individual chips. Nearly 20% of the overall steps are wafer cleaning processes, making semiconductor wafer cleaning among the most important processes in semiconductor manufacturing. Semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment are used in semiconductor production for cleaning chemical as well as particle impurities without affecting the wafer surface.

The overall semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is highly fuelled by the consistently rising electronics and semiconductor industry worldwide. Due to ongoing advancement in the industry towards high performance and miniaturized devices, it becomes highly essential to maintain the silicon wafers free from contamination. With the rising demand for high performance electronic devices, the wafer cleaning equipment industry is projected to continue demonstrating strong growth in the following years. The market growth is primarily governed by the Asia Pacific region, owing to its huge semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector.

The overall semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type and operation type. On the basis of equipment type, the market is segmented into wet stations, scrubbers and single wafer processing equipment. Based on the operation type, the market is categorized into rotary wafer etching system and manual wet batch system. As of 2016, the overall semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is dominated by the rotary wafer etching system segment, accounting for more than sixty percent of the total market revenue.

On the basis of geographic regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). As of 2016, the overall semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is led by the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe. In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to continue dominating the overall semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment. The demand for semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment here is primarily governed by China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, having huge electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry.

