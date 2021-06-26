Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6102846-covid-19-outbreak-global-out-of-home-ooh

Key players in the global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market covered in Chapter 12:

Elephant Media

Hangzhou Xinli Media Ad Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Shitong Huana Cultural Diffusion Limited

Longfan Media

Phoenix Metropolis Media Holdings Limited

ClearChannel

Bailingtimes

JCDecaux Group

Focus Media

TOM Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Graphic Advertisements

Mobile Graphic Aadvertisements

Video Advertisements

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-magnetoresistive-mr-sensor-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-02

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-antibacterial-and-antivirus-hand-wash-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-03

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-lucid-ganoderma-pe-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-06-03

Table of Content

1 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Industry Development

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-usa-household-shower-screens-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2015-2026-2021-06-03

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising

3.3 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising

3.4 Market Distributors of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market, by Type

4.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Value and Growth Rate of Graphic Advertisements

4.3.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Value and Growth Rate of Mobile Graphic Aadvertisements

4.3.3 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Value and Growth Rate of Video Advertisements

4.4 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Beverage Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Vehicles Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Health and Medical Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial and Personal Services (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105