Early Childhood Education Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Early Childhood Education industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Early Childhood Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Early Childhood Education market covered in Chapter 12:

Beanstalk International Bilingual School

Montessori School of Shanghai

Shanghai American School

Golden Apple Education Group

Canadian International School of Beijing

Noah Education Holdings Ltd.

RYB Education Institution

Crestar Education Group

The International Montessori School of Hong Kong

Yew Chung International School of Shanghai

Etonkids Educational Group

Rainbow Bridge International School

Little Tree Montessori International School

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Early Childhood Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Full-time preschools

On-demand preschools

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Early Childhood Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Children aged below 3 years

Children aged between 3 and 6 years

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Early Childhood Education Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Early Childhood Education

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Early Childhood Education industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Early Childhood Education Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Early Childhood Education Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Early Childhood Education Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Early Childhood Education Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Early Childhood Education Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Early Childhood Education Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Early Childhood Education

3.3 Early Childhood Education Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Early Childhood Education

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Early Childhood Education

3.4 Market Distributors of Early Childhood Education

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Early Childhood Education Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Early Childhood Education Market, by Type

4.1 Global Early Childhood Education Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Early Childhood Education Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Early Childhood Education Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Early Childhood Education Value and Growth Rate of Full-time preschools

4.3.2 Global Early Childhood Education Value and Growth Rate of On-demand preschools

4.4 Global Early Childhood Education Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Early Childhood Education Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Early Childhood Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Early Childhood Education Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Early Childhood Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Children aged below 3 years (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Early Childhood Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Children aged between 3 and 6 years (2015-2020)

6 Global Early Childhood Education Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Early Childhood Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Early Childhood Education Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Early Childhood Education Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Early Childhood Education Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Early Childhood Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Early Childhood Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Early Childhood Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Early Childhood Education Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Early Childhood Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Early Childhood Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Early Childhood Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Early Childhood Education Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Early Childhood Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Early Childhood Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Early Childhood Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Early Childhood Education Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Early Childhood Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Early Childhood Education Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Early Childhood Education Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Early Childhood Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

