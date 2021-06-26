Logistics Service Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Logistics Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Logistics Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Logistics Service market covered in Chapter 12:

Db Schenker Logistics

The Maersk Group

XPO Logistics Inc.

STO Express

Yuantong Express

Kenco Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Panalpina

Kuehne+Nagel

FedEx Corp

Yunda Express

UTi Worldwide Inc.

Ceva Holdings LLC

SF Express

United Parcel Service, Inc.

SNCF Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Americold Logistics, LLC

Dsv Global Transports And Logistics

Geodis

Deutsche Post DHL Group

ZTO Express

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Logistics Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Roadways

Waterways

Rail

Airways

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Logistics Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Logistics Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Logistics Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Logistics Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Logistics Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Logistics Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Logistics Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Logistics Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Logistics Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Logistics Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Logistics Service

3.3 Logistics Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Logistics Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Logistics Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Logistics Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Logistics Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Logistics Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Logistics Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Logistics Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Logistics Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Logistics Service Value and Growth Rate of Roadways

4.3.2 Global Logistics Service Value and Growth Rate of Waterways

4.3.3 Global Logistics Service Value and Growth Rate of Rail

4.3.4 Global Logistics Service Value and Growth Rate of Airways

4.4 Global Logistics Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Logistics Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Government & Public Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail & Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Logistics Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Logistics Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Logistics Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Logistics Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Logistics Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Logistics Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Logistics Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Logistics Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Logistics Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Logistics Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Logistics Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Logistics Service Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Logistics Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Logistics Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Logistics Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Logistics Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

