Low-Code Development Platform June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

Low code development platform (LCDP) refers to the development of application software through a graphical user interface (GUI) rather than the usual process of computer programming. The platform focuses on the creation and development of business processes, and user interfaces such as Web applications and database platforms.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Low-Code Development Platform industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Low-Code Development Platform market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Low-Code Development Platform market covered in Chapter 12:

Bizagi

MatsSoft

Caspio

Mendix

OutSystems

Google Inc.

AgilePoint

Kony Inc

K2

Microsoft Corporation

Appian

Salesforce

Service now

TrackVia Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Low-Code Development Platform market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On-premises

Cloud

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Low-Code Development Platform market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Low-Code Development Platform Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Low-Code Development Platform

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Low-Code Development Platform industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Low-Code Development Platform Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Low-Code Development Platform Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Low-Code Development Platform

3.3 Low-Code Development Platform Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Low-Code Development Platform

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Low-Code Development Platform

3.4 Market Distributors of Low-Code Development Platform

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Low-Code Development Platform Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Type

4.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Low-Code Development Platform Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Value and Growth Rate of On-premises

4.3.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Value and Growth Rate of Cloud

4.4 Global Low-Code Development Platform Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom and IT (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare and Life Sciences (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail and eCommerce (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Media and Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.10 Global Low-Code Development Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Low-Code Development Platform Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Low-Code Development Platform Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Low-Code Development Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Low-Code Development Platform Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Code Development Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Code Development Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Code Development Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Low-Code Development Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

