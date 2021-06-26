AR HUD June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

Beyond the large monitors used for in-console navigation, controls and rear-seat DVD systems, the most exciting advances are in head-up display (HUD) systems, a classification extending to any transparent display that presents data without requiring the user to look away from the usual field of view. HUD systems superimpose vehicle information such as speed, warning signals and indicator arrows on the windshield, allowing drivers to maintain their focus on the road while receiving information that would normally require a glance at an instrument panel on the dashboard.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the AR HUD industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The AR HUD market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global AR HUD market covered in Chapter 12:

Garmin

General Motors (GM)

DENSO

Panasonic

Unity

HTC

HARMAN International

Mercedes-Benz

Jaguar

Continental

Hyundai Motor Company

Bosch

AutoVRse

Delphi Automotive

Volkswagen

Nippon Seiki

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Visteon

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the AR HUD market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Windshield HUD

Integrated HUD

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the AR HUD market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 AR HUD Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of AR HUD

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the AR HUD industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AR HUD Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global AR HUD Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global AR HUD Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global AR HUD Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on AR HUD Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of AR HUD Analysis

3.2 Major Players of AR HUD

3.3 AR HUD Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of AR HUD

3.3.3 Labor Cost of AR HUD

3.4 Market Distributors of AR HUD

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of AR HUD Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global AR HUD Market, by Type

4.1 Global AR HUD Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AR HUD Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global AR HUD Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global AR HUD Value and Growth Rate of Windshield HUD

4.3.2 Global AR HUD Value and Growth Rate of Integrated HUD

4.4 Global AR HUD Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 AR HUD Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global AR HUD Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global AR HUD Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global AR HUD Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global AR HUD Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial vehicle (2015-2020)

6 Global AR HUD Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global AR HUD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global AR HUD Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AR HUD Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America AR HUD Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America AR HUD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America AR HUD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America AR HUD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe AR HUD Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe AR HUD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe AR HUD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe AR HUD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific AR HUD Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific AR HUD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific AR HUD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific AR HUD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa AR HUD Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa AR HUD Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa AR HUD Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa AR HUD Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa AR HUD Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

