Soft Drinks Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Soft Drinks industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Soft Drinks market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Soft Drinks market covered in Chapter 12:

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Bottlegreen Drinks

Ito En

Nongfu Spring

B Natural

Britvic

Epicurex

Uni-President Enterprises

FandN Foods

Keurig Dr Pepper

Arizona Beverage

Unilever Group

Dr Pepper Snapple

Nestlé

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6102852-covid-19-outbreak-global-soft-drinks-industry-market

Suntory

Ting Hsin International Group

A.G. Barr

Kirin

POM Wonderful

Jiaduobao Group

Asahi Soft Drinks

Otsuka Holdings

Red Bull

Bisleri International

Rasna

Danone

Monster Energy Company

Parle Agro

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Highland Spring

PepsiCo

Innocent Drinks

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Soft Drinks market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices and Juice Concentrates

Bottled Water

RTD Tea and Coffee

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Soft Drinks market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-medical-devices-calibration-services-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-02

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-aramid-sales-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-06-03

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-luxury-vinyl-flooring-lvt-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-03

Table of Content

1 Soft Drinks Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Soft Drinks

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Soft Drinks industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Soft Drinks Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Soft Drinks Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Soft Drinks Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Soft Drinks Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Soft Drinks Industry Development

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-usa-map-controlled-automotive-thermostat-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2015-2026-2021-06-03

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Soft Drinks Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Soft Drinks

3.3 Soft Drinks Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Soft Drinks

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Soft Drinks

3.4 Market Distributors of Soft Drinks

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Soft Drinks Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Soft Drinks Market, by Type

4.1 Global Soft Drinks Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Soft Drinks Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Soft Drinks Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Soft Drinks Value and Growth Rate of Carbonated Soft Drinks

4.3.2 Global Soft Drinks Value and Growth Rate of Juices and Juice Concentrates

4.3.3 Global Soft Drinks Value and Growth Rate of Bottled Water

4.3.4 Global Soft Drinks Value and Growth Rate of RTD Tea and Coffee

4.4 Global Soft Drinks Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Soft Drinks Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Growth Rate of Supermarket (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Growth Rate of Convenience Store (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Soft Drinks Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Soft Drinks Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Soft Drinks Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Soft Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Soft Drinks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Soft Drinks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Soft Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Soft Drinks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Soft Drinks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Soft Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Soft Drinks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Soft Drinks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Soft Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Drinks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Drinks Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Drinks Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Soft Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105