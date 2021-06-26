Educational Robots June 2021 Apac Market Research Report 2026

Educational robots include the collection of activities, educational resources, pedagogical philosophy and physical platforms for the transfer of knowledge. There is a rising adoption of educational robots in K-12 schools around the world owing to their effective interactive capability.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Educational Robots industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Educational Robots market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Educational Robots market covered in Chapter 12:

Ozobot & Evollve, Inc.

Modular Robotics

Makeblock

Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence

Fischer Group

Fischertechnik GmbH

Sphero

Wonder Workshop, Inc.

Makeblock, Co. Ltd.

Robothink

Lego Mindstorm NXT

SoftBank Group

Pitsco, Inc.

Robotis

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Educational Robots market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Hardware

Sensor

Control System

Actuator

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Educational Robots market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

K-12 Schools

Universities

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents :

1 Educational Robots Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Educational Robots

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Educational Robots industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Educational Robots Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Educational Robots Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Educational Robots Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Educational Robots Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Educational Robots Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Educational Robots Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Educational Robots

3.3 Educational Robots Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Educational Robots

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Educational Robots

3.4 Market Distributors of Educational Robots

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Educational Robots Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Educational Robots Market, by Type

4.1 Global Educational Robots Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Educational Robots Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Educational Robots Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Educational Robots Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Educational Robots Value and Growth Rate of Hardware

4.3.3 Global Educational Robots Value and Growth Rate of Sensor

4.3.4 Global Educational Robots Value and Growth Rate of Control System

4.3.5 Global Educational Robots Value and Growth Rate of Actuator

4.3.6 Global Educational Robots Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Educational Robots Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Educational Robots Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Educational Robots Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Educational Robots Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Educational Robots Consumption and Growth Rate of K-12 Schools (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Educational Robots Consumption and Growth Rate of Universities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Educational Robots Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Educational Robots Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Educational Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Educational Robots Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Educational Robots Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Educational Robots Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Educational Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Educational Robots Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Educational Robots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Educational Robots Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Educational Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Educational Robots Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Educational Robots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Educational Robots Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Educational Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Educational Robots Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Educational Robots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Educational Robots Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Educational Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Educational Robots Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Educational Robots Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Educational Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….contiued

