Offshore Helicopters Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Offshore Helicopters industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Offshore Helicopters market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Offshore Helicopters market covered in Chapter 12:

Leonardo SpA

Bristow Group Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Textron Inc.

CHC Group Ltd

Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA)

PHIInc.

Era Group Inc

Airbus Group SE

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Offshore Helicopters market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Light

Medium

Heavy

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Offshore Helicopters market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Military

Civil & Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Offshore Helicopters Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Offshore Helicopters

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Offshore Helicopters industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Offshore Helicopters Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Offshore Helicopters Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Offshore Helicopters Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Offshore Helicopters Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Offshore Helicopters Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Offshore Helicopters Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Offshore Helicopters

3.3 Offshore Helicopters Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Offshore Helicopters

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Offshore Helicopters

3.4 Market Distributors of Offshore Helicopters

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Offshore Helicopters Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Offshore Helicopters Market, by Type

4.1 Global Offshore Helicopters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Offshore Helicopters Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Offshore Helicopters Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Offshore Helicopters Value and Growth Rate of Light

4.3.2 Global Offshore Helicopters Value and Growth Rate of Medium

4.3.3 Global Offshore Helicopters Value and Growth Rate of Heavy

4.4 Global Offshore Helicopters Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Offshore Helicopters Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Offshore Helicopters Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Offshore Helicopters Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Offshore Helicopters Consumption and Growth Rate of Military (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Offshore Helicopters Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil & Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Offshore Helicopters Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Offshore Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Offshore Helicopters Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Offshore Helicopters Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Offshore Helicopters Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Offshore Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Offshore Helicopters Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Offshore Helicopters Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Offshore Helicopters Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Offshore Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Offshore Helicopters Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Offshore Helicopters Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Offshore Helicopters Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Helicopters Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Helicopters Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Offshore Helicopters Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Helicopters Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Helicopters Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Offshore Helicopters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…….Continued

